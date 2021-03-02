IBM strengthens hybrid cloud in India with Cloud Satellite

BENGALURU: As part of its hybrid cloud strategy, IBM has launched ‘Cloud Satellite', a unifying layer of cloud services available across locations to offer businesses high levels of control over critical data delivered via IBM Cloud, regardless of where the data resides.

Clients can now deploy cloud services securely in a multi-cloud environment across public and private cloud, on-premises, or at the edge. For example, IBM Cloud Satellite will include support for satellite locations on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, and Google Cloud.

“As workloads shift to the edge, IBM Cloud Satellite will help clients deliver low latency, while still enabling them to have the same levels of security, data privacy, interoperability and open standards found in hybrid cloud environments," IBM said in a statement.

“With the launch of Cloud Satellite, we are giving clients in India across industries, including telecommunications, financial services, government, healthcare, retail, and more, access to a consistent and secure set of cloud services – wherever their workload resides. With IBM Cloud Satellite, clients are able to meet essential data requirements such as data sovereignty and privacy, delivered via the IBM Cloud," said Shailesh Agarwal, vice president, sales & industry business development, IBM India/South Asia.

To help scale up, IBM has partnered with Lumen Technologies as key edge compute partner to integrate IBM Cloud Satellite for 1,80,000 enterprise locations.

IBM is collaborating with more than 65 ecosystem partners, including Cisco, Dell Technologies, and Intel to build secure cloud services helping clients run workloads in any environment via IBM Cloud Satellite.

In a separate announcement, IBM said it has achieved empanelment of a full Cloud Service Provider from India's Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). The empanelment will enable the Indian public sector including government agencies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to tap into IBM Cloud.

