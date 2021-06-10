International Business Machines Corp. told U.S. employees they will be going back to work at company offices the week of Sept. 7, according to a staff memo Tuesday from Chief Human Resources Officer Nickle LaMoreaux.

In the memo, which was reported earlier by CNBC, LaMoreaux cited “improving U.S. clinical conditions and broad access to Covid-19 vaccines" for the company’s decision to reopen U.S. offices fully in September.

IBM’s current policy requires masks in offices, regardless of vaccination status, but LaMoreaux wrote that the company is putting together protocols for employees who are fully vaccinated to work without masks and “strongly" encourages staff to get vaccinated.

LaMoreaux didn’t specify whether employees would be allowed to work remotely after the September office openings. “IBM has long-established practices and policies supporting work life balance, which will continue as we return to the office," she wrote. Most of IBM’s U.S. employees have been working remotely since the start of the pandemic with offices open on a limited basis.

In March, Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said he expected to see 80% of IBM employees working in a hybrid model after the pandemic and expressed concern about how remote work could pose challenges for community-building and upward mobility for staff. IBM has more than 345,000 employees in 175 countries.





