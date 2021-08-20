IBM temporarily closes some US offices

IBM’s decision comes as the delta variant spurs companies to re-evaluate return-to-work plans as infections spike across the country. New York City’s health department reported 1,820 new Covid cases on a seven-day average as of Aug. 16, almost three times as high as its July 16 report of 607. Daily city hospitalizations have remained relatively low, with a seven-day average of 86 reported as of Aug. 16, up from 29 on July 16. Apple Inc. said it closed its store in Charleston, South Carolina, after more than 20 staff members were exposed to Covid-19.