IBM to buy Software AG's enterprise integration platforms for $2.3 bn to bolster AI, hybrid cloud biz

Frankfurt: IBM on Monday said that it would buy Software AG's enterprise integration platforms for 2.13 billion euros ($2.33 billion) to bolster its artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud offerings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IBM will acquire Software AG's StreamSets and webMethods platforms with available cash on hand, it said. The two units formed Software AG's so-called "Super Ipaas" business, which was launched in October.

The platforms provide application integration, application programming interface (API) management, and data integration among other uses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Software AG is majority owned by private equity firm Silver Lake, which currently owns 93.3% of shares in the German software company, following a takeover pursuit spanning several months. That deal valued the whole business at 2.6 billion euros ($2.84 billion).

"The opportunity to bring the StreamSets and webMethods teams together with IBM to innovate in building the future of hybrid cloud and next-generation AI solutions for the enterprise is uniquely compelling," Christian Lucas, chairman of the supervisory board of Software AG said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Lake simultaneously announced its delisting offer for Software AG at 32 euros ($34.96) per share, the expected next step following its takeover this year.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.