IBM to create individual portal for mines ministry under Gati Shakti plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, on 13th October, 2021. Infrastructure creation in India had suffered multiple issues including lack of coordination between different implementation agencies as well as information gap leading to cost and time over run in implementation of projects. These issues not only led to public inconvenience but also deprived the country of having world class infrastructure. To address this, efforts were put in place to increase coordination between different agencies, make available all the available and required information for infrastructure creation on a web based platform. Steps have also been taken to address other issues like time-taking approval process, multiplicity of regulatory clearances etc.