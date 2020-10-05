Home >Companies >News >IBM to set up centre of excellence for AI with government e-marketplace
IBM is also investing to address the 'massive' skills shortage in AI (REUTERS)
IBM is also investing to address the 'massive' skills shortage in AI (REUTERS)

IBM to set up centre of excellence for AI with government e-marketplace

2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2020, 09:57 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

As AI is slated to unlock $15.7 tn in productivity by 2030, it has the potential to not only boost economic growth but improve the livelihoods of millions around the world

IBM Corp. will be setting up an artificial intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in partnership with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), CEO Arvind Krishna said on Monday at an AI Summit titled Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020).

“AI is one of the biggest technology revolutions of our time and I am convinced that India is uniquely positioned to lead," Krishna said. “In the same way that we have electrified factories and machines in the past century, we will infuse AI into software and systems in the 21st century," he added.

As AI is slated to unlock $15.7 trillion in productivity by 2030, it has the potential to not only boost economic growth but improve the livelihoods of millions around the world, he said.

In India, IBM is collaborating with the local government in the state of Karnataka and NITI Aayog to deploy its precision agriculture solutions, which combine AI and weather data to help farmers make better decisions. “The platform’s critical capabilities were developed by our teams in India," Krishna said.

Krishna also highlighted the massive potential for AI in education as much of the time-consuming tasks for teachers can be automated. “This can help increase the student/teacher ratio in every class," he said.

AI penetration is 4% globally

Given that globally, the AI penetration is only at 4%, IBM believes that greater adoption of AI is driven by three imperatives – data, trust, and skills. “This is where India should focus its efforts," he said.

IBM is also investing to address the “massive" skills shortage in AI. “Through the IBM STEM for girls initiative, we are re teaching 80,000 girls across India how to code and build AI models. Our goal is to reach 200,000 students by 2022," Krishna said.

Earlier in July, IBM collaborated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to integrate AI into the high school curriculum of 200 schools across India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Subram Natarajan, IBM India CTO

AI must be fair, accountable, open to explain its decision making: IBM India CTO

3 min read . 30 Sep 2020
(Photo: Reuters)

IBM to cut jobs for the first time under new CEO Arvind Krishna

2 min read . 22 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout