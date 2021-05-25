IBM turnabout adds pressure to keep corporate diversity promises

Just two years ago, some companies didn’t understand they were being asked about their corporate diversity and why it was important, said Meredith Benton, founder of Whistle Stop Capital in San Francisco. Benton, a sustainable-investment adviser who has been involved in shareholder engagement for two decades and has coordinated several of this year’s diversity proposals, said many companies are scrambling to catch up. “These conversations came fast and furious, more than any other ESG issue," she said, citing Ulta Beauty Inc. and Capital One Financial Corp. as being more forthcoming than others. “Many companies are willing to engage, and they also understand that this is an issue that needs to be discussed at the board level."An early sign of shifting sentiment came last year. A diversity report proposal at network security company Fortinet Inc. received 70% approval on June 19, auspicious because it’s the holiday known as Juneteenth, which marks the anniversary of a Union general’s order in 1865 that freed slaves in Texas.