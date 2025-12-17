Bengaluru: IBM India Pvt. Ltd and WM Global Technology Services India Pvt. Ltd have signed large office lease deeds in Bengaluru, in two separate transactions, as global technology majors continue to expand their real estate office footprint in the country.
IBM, Walmart sign large office lease deals in Bengaluru
SummaryIBM India has taken up 1,61,884 sq. ft on lease from Golflinks Software Park Pvt. Ltd at the Pine Valley building in Embassy Golflinks Business Park.
