IBM, Walmart sign large office lease deals in Bengaluru

'Major vote of confidence'

"This deal is a major vote of confidence for North Bangalore, and specifically for the Devanahalli corridor. For Walmart to lease over 1 lakh sq ft here validates the area as the next big hub for GCCs. It signals that large occupiers are now actively looking beyond traditional tech corridors like ORR to locations near the airport that offer better infrastructure and scalability," said Raja Seetharaman , co-founder of Propstack.