IBREL to use QIP proceeds to pare debt, buy land

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indiabulls Real Estate plans to use the net proceeds for various purposes, including capital expenditure for acquisition of land and land development rights, working capital, refinancing or repayment of debt, and general corporate purposes
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. (IBREL) on Monday said it has raised $114 million, or around ₹865 core, at ₹101.10 per equity share through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. (IBREL) on Monday said it has raised $114 million, or around ₹865 core, at ₹101.10 per equity share through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).
The fund-raising committee of the company’s board approved the issuance and allotment of 85,559,435 new equity shares through the QIP. The issue price of ₹101.10 per equity share represents a discount of 4.96% to the applicable floor price of ₹106.38 per equity share. The fund raise resulted in an overall 15.8% dilution for current shareholders.
The fund-raising committee of the company’s board approved the issuance and allotment of 85,559,435 new equity shares through the QIP. The issue price of ₹101.10 per equity share represents a discount of 4.96% to the applicable floor price of ₹106.38 per equity share. The fund raise resulted in an overall 15.8% dilution for current shareholders.
The QIP was launched on 7 April and saw good response from both existing and new institutional investors, including global and domestic funds, with nearly 50% of the demand from new investors and 70% of the book allocated to long-term investors.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Trading of these shares will commence on 18 April on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.
“We are happy to have successfully concluded the placement. We appreciate the ongoing confidence and support of the investment community amid ongoing geo-political headwinds and turbulent markets," said non-executive chairman and independent director K. G. Krishnamurthy.
IBREL plans to use the net proceeds for various purposes, including capital expenditure for acquisition of land and land development rights, working capital, refinancing or repayment of debt, and general corporate purposes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We appreciate the support we received from our existing investors as well as many new domestic and global institutional investors. This capital will play an important role in supporting our overall growth and will provide us opportunities to rapidly scale in the near term. We have outlined a clear plan on execution, which these funds will help deliver," said president Sachin Shah.
Axis Capital Ltd, Jefferies India Pvt Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd served as joint book-running lead managers for the issue.
In December 2021, the property developer's board had approved a plan to raise up to ₹1,500 crore through one or more QIPs. The fundraising was aimed at augmenting its long-term resources and to maintain sufficient liquidity for meeting funding requirements for business activities, existing and new projects and future business growth, the company had said.