iBus eyes three acquisitions by September with $200 mn funding from NIIF
iBus, backed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, has acquired a clutch of companies in the passive telecom infrastructure sector over the last few years.
NEW DELHI : Digital infrastructure services provider iBus Network and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd aims to complete three acquisitions by September, following a $200 million, approximately ₹1,680 crore, investment from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), which has acquired a controlling stake in the company. The companies announced the fundraise on Tuesday.