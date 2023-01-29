iBus Networks plans to raise $200 mn from PE investors to fund growth, acquisitions2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Talks have been initiated for raising the funds, part of which will be used towards capex and organic growth, as it seeks to expand services and solutions into 5G, internet of things and wi-fi,
Morgan-Stanley Infrastructure-backed iBus Network and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd is looking to raise $200 million from private equity investors. iBus , which offers in-building solutions to enterprises, is exploring more inorganic opportunities, after acquiring a clutch of companies in the passive telecom infrastructure space over the past two years.
