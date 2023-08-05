Icahn Enterprises cuts dividend in half following Hindenburg's accusations1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Icahn Enterprises LP cuts dividend in half after accusations of 'Ponzilike' dividend policy by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Shares drop 23%.
US-based Icahn Enterprises LP on Friday slashed its dividend in half, just a few months after a prominent short-seller went after the company's payout structure that triggered a selling frenzy in its shares.
Meanwhile, Icahn Enterprises shares closed 23% lower on Friday, and have shed more than half of their value since May 2 when Hindenburg Research made the allegations against the company.
IEP said it would distribute $1 per depositary unit to its investors for the second quarter, lower than its usual payout of $2 per unit.
It also disclosed that it was cooperating with a division of enforcement of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)that had contacted in June for information on the company and its affiliates.
Neither the US Attorney's office nor the SEC has made any claims or allegations against IEP or Icahn with respect to the foregoing inquiries, the company said.
It said losses widened to $269 million, or 72 cents per depositary unit, for the quarter. It lost $128 million, or 41 cents per unit, a year earlier.
In a letter to investors, Icahn touted his firm's decision to reset its focus on its core activism strategy and said it had "significantly" reduced hedges over the past six months.
"Our returns have been overwhelmed by our overly bearish view of the market and related oversized short (hedge) positions," the 87-year-old billionaire investor wrote.
Icahn last month said he had restructured $3.7 billion in personal loans to remove a link between his obligation to post collateral and his holding company's share price.
In February this year, the Hindenburg research report accused billionaire Gautam Adani's firms of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.
The allegations wiped more than $100 billion from the conglomerate’s value. However, shares have recouped some of their losses since February.