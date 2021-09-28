NEW DELHI : The government has asked accounting rule maker the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to do an impact assessment of the accounting standard revision it proposed for small companies.

These are the companies that are not required to follow the Indian Accounting Standards or Ind AS, which is based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), mandated for listed and other large companies.

The ministry of corporate said in a statement quoting audit regulator the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) that most of the companies to which ICAI’s revised accounting standards will apply are private limited companies, many of which are of very small net worth or turnover or indebtedness or a combination of these.

They would be mostly owned by small families, sometimes along with a small circle of friends and relatives. Therefore, public interest in the General Purpose Financial Statements (GPFSs) of these companies would most likely be minimal, the ministry noted.

It also said that there are a number of revised accounting standards which are very large and complex and may not be relevant and useful to the limited users of GPFSs of these companies. Besides, the expected standard audit cost to perform reasonably good quality audit, performed in compliance with the letter and spirit of the auditing standards is significantly more than the presently reported audit fee ranges. A very large percentage of these companies have reported payment to auditors of less than ₹25,000, the ministry said.

Persuaded by the limited extent of public interest in the GPFSs of these companies and the need for enabling a regulatory environment conducive for their economic growth, NFRA has recommended to the ICAI that a regulatory impact assessment be conducted of this accounting standard revision proposal, the ministry said.

The ministry said that a nation-wide consultation should be conducted with micro, small and medium sized companies and small audit practitioners. The cost to such companies in complying with the revised accounting standards, their technical resource capacity and the likely benefit to all stakeholders should be studied, the ministry said.

