ICAI asked to find regulatory impact of accounting standard revision for small businesses

It also said that there are a number of revised accounting standards which are very large and complex and may not be relevant and useful to the limited users of GPFSs of these companies. Besides, the expected standard audit cost to perform reasonably good quality audit, performed in compliance with the letter and spirit of the auditing standards is significantly more than the presently reported audit fee ranges. A very large percentage of these companies have reported payment to auditors of less than ₹25,000, the ministry said.