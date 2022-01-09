NEW DELHI : Accounting rule maker the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has urged the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to waive off penalty for furnishing audit report after 15 January under any provision of the Income Tax Act for the current assessment year, said an official statement.

The representation was made last Thursday to the chairman of CBDT. “This is because of outbreak of the pandemic and consequently taxpayers are finding difficulties in completing data for completing accounts, confirmations, reconciliation and prepare inputs for compiling tax audit report," said the statement.

ICAI also pointed out non-availability of certain forms and difficulties in filing certain others. Considering the current situation of lockdowns and extremely fast spread of Omicron/Covid 19 and consistent technical glitches being faced in the operation of the new portal, compliance is meeting with hinderances, ICAI said.

“Therefore, the ICAI has requested that the penalty and other consequences should be waived off for filing tax audit reports and other reports/certificates for assessment year 2021-22 till 31 March, 2022," the statement said.

