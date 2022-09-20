OPEN APP
ICAI takes disciplinary action on CAs in cases linked to Chinese shell entities
NEW DELHI : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will in three to four months conclude its disciplinary action in the case of a list of chartered accountants who are suspected to have aided Chinese entities in allegedly setting up shell companies in India, ICAI president Debashis Mitra said at a briefing.

Mitra said that ICAI is looking into alleged professional conduct of around 200 chartered accountants. The self-regulator of the accounting profession earlier issued notices and have received information from these professionals. The ICAI president did not specify how many CAs were found guilty, but said that prima facie opinion has been formed on these cases . Wherever found guilty, they can be debarred for life, he said. Mitra also said that ICAI follws a ‘zero tolerance’ policy regarding professional misconduct and that these cases are on fast track.

One example of the case is chartered accountant not having verified the company’s claim about the address of the entity. The probe and disciplinary action was triggered by the ministry of corporate affairs which wanted ICAI to look into the matter.

Earlier this month, the ministry of corporate affairs said that it has ordered a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on 33 companies and has arrested one person after searches were conducted on three companies as part of a crackdown on shell companies. One of the companies that is part of this probe later denied any wrong doing, Mint reported on 15 September.

ICAI is also working on the norms for social impact assessment of corporate social responsibility initiatives. As per law, large CSR spenders must carry out an independent impact assessment of their CSR activities. 

