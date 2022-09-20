ICAI takes disciplinary action on CAs in cases linked to Chinese shell entities1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 08:20 PM IST
- ICAI is looking into alleged professional conduct of around 200 chartered accountants
NEW DELHI : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will in three to four months conclude its disciplinary action in the case of a list of chartered accountants who are suspected to have aided Chinese entities in allegedly setting up shell companies in India, ICAI president Debashis Mitra said at a briefing.