ICAI takes disciplinary action on CAs in cases linked to Chinese shell entities

Mitra said that ICAI is looking into alleged professional conduct of around 200 chartered accountants. The self-regulator of the accounting profession earlier issued notices and have received information from these professionals. The ICAI president did not specify how many CAs were found guilty, but said that prima facie opinion has been formed on these cases . Wherever found guilty, they can be debarred for life, he said. Mitra also said that ICAI follws a ‘zero tolerance’ policy regarding professional misconduct and that these cases are on fast track.