ICAI to expand peer review mechanism for auditors: Aniket Talati

"We have removed certain Chartered Accountants for life. We have imposed the highest penalty which is available under the law to chartered accountants. My request to you would be visit the Institute's website. We are uploading these orders," Talati said. He, however, admitted that there may be a lack of public awareness about the steps taken by ICAI's disciplinary committee that examines the conduct of professionals and passes orders. The committee has never been soft on professionals, he said.