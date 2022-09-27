ICAO meet critical to help aviation sector cut emissions

ICAO meet critical to help aviation sector cut emissions1 min read . 12:34 AM IST
The 41st session of the International Civil Aviation Organization General Assembly will be of immense significance for India, as it will pave the way for a sustainable roadmap for aviation fuel. At the session, Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation will be reviewed for the first time.
The council will also submit proposals to update the consolidated statement of continuing ICAO policies and practices related to environmental protection. The ICAO council is expected to discuss the baseline or reference period used to measure the growth of CO2 emissions in international aviation. This baseline will further help airlines to set a goal under the CORSIA scheme. The baseline is defined as an average of 2019-2020 emissions. However, the council had agreed to change this to 2019 only for the pilot phase.
"The upcoming ICAO session will help us to understand where Indian aviation stands in its ambitions towards sustainable aviation fuel. India is expected to present its views on baseline for CORSIA, the common but differentiated responsibilities towards climate change and sustainability. Surely, there will be more clarity on what kind of mandate is expected for Indian airlines when it comes to carbon emissions, the minimum percentage of sustainable aviation fuel in use or the timeline for the same," said a person in the know seeking anonymity.
Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with senior ministry officials are in Montreal to attend the ICAO session and will hold meetings on the sidelines. Scindia is also expected to meet the director general of International Air Transport Association, Willie Walsh, US secretary of Transportation Pete Butiigieg and Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management H.E. Mark Harbers.