ICAT partners NorthCap University for research on EV, emerging tech

ICAT and NCU will conduct joint short term and mid-term courses and research in the field of electric vehicles and related emerging technology as per industry requirements.
New Delhi: The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the NorthCap University (NCU), Gurugram, to conduct joint short term and mid-term courses and research in the field of electric vehicles and related emerging technology as per industry requirements.
“We look forward to a long-term relationship for skill development required for the industry by collaboration in the emerging field of electric mobility and also look forward for the skilling up-gradation of ICAT resources," said Pamela Tikku, officiating director, ICAT
“The summation of the expertise of ICAT in the field of automotive technology along with superior content development proficiency of NCU will result in flexible course packages for interested candidates, thus enabling them to be prepared across multiple fields available in the automotive sector in India," said Nupur Prakash, Vice-Chancellor, NCU.
International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), located in Manesar since 1996, is a division of NATRiP (NAB) Implementation Society (NATIS) under Ministry of Heavy Industries.
It is one of the independent testing agencies under Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for testing and certification of automobiles and their critical safety components.
The NorthCap University (NCU) was established in 1996 in Gurugram. It is ranked among the top 100 in the engineering category under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.