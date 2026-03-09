India’s T20 World Cup win sparks fresh endorsement race for top players

Companies and industry analysts said the top players are going to see a 30-35% increase in their valuations, with speedster Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading the pack. The two cricketers are now said to be charging around ₹6 crore and ₹4 crore per endorsement, respectively, confirmed two experts who did not want to be named. They are emerging as key names for premium categories, while younger players like Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson may see some moment marketing opportunities as they still have a long career ahead of them.