New Delhi: India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory on Sunday night - its second in a row after the 2024 triumph - is already shaping conversations around endorsements for cricketers, with top performers attracting early queries.
India’s T20 World Cup win sparks fresh endorsement race for top players
SummaryCompanies and industry analysts said the top players are going to see a 30-35% increase in their valuations, with speedster Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading the pack. The two cricketers are now said to be charging around ₹6 crore and ₹4 crore per endorsement, respectively.
