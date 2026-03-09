India’s T20 World Cup win sparks fresh endorsement race for top players

New Delhi: India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory on Sunday night - its second in a row after the 2024 triumph - is already shaping conversations around endorsements for cricketers, with top performers attracting early queries.
Companies and industry analysts said the top players are going to see a 30-35% increase in their valuations, with speedster Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading the pack. The two cricketers are now said to be charging around ₹6 crore and ₹4 crore per endorsement, respectively, confirmed two experts who did not want to be named. They are emerging as key names for premium categories, while younger players like Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson may see some moment marketing opportunities as they still have a long career ahead of them.
“Endorsement activity post a marquee tournament win typically follows a three-phase curve. SKY's (Suryakumar Yadav's) captaincy makes him the most sought-after signing, Bumrah's World Cup masterclass has unlocked premium and high-trust categories, and for Tilak Varma, the youngest match-winner in this squad, brands are seeing exactly what they love most: a long runway. He's not just a World Cup winner today, he's potentially a mainstay in Indian cricket for the next decade,” said Nikhil Bardia, head of RISE Worldwide, which manages these players.
India crushed New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday to lift their third T20 World Cup title, and second in a row, powered by standout performances from Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.
Bankable players
Bumrah’s dominant performances during the tournament have cemented his position as one of the most bankable players, especially in high-trust categories. SKY, as captain, continues to be in demand, with fees around ₹3.5-4 crore per endorsement. Emerging stars like Varma are attracting interest for their potential longevity in the sport, with deals estimated around ₹2 crore per endorsement. Samson’s story of a long-awaited breakthrough, culminating in standout performances in the knockout stages, makes him attractive for brands targeting markets in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
The scale of fan engagement was high this season. According to ICC Chairman Jay Shah, the second semi-final between India and England recorded a peak digital viewership of 65.2 million on OTT platform JioHotstar, the highest for any live event globally.
The opening day of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, also set new benchmarks, with total consumption across JioHotstar and Star Sports up 59% over the 2024 edition, reaching 14.7 billion minutes, and digital reach increasing 81% compared with the previous tournament, the broadcaster said in a statement last week.
Industry insiders said this level of engagement amplifies the commercial value of the players, reinforcing why brands are looking closely at top performers and emerging stars alike. The overall lift in endorsement interest may not be as dramatic as after earlier tournaments, given India’s recent dominance in T20 cricket and the fact that the World Cup was partly held on home soil.
Performances, opportunities
Still, standout individual performances are creating opportunities. Players who embody reliability, leadership, and youth are being mapped to specific brand narratives, while traditional categories like automobiles, banking, and insurance may see a comeback. Digital-first brands looking to expand beyond D2C channels are also in the mix.
“Winning a World Cup always boosts brand value for the entire cricket ecosystem, including individual players. The lift may not be as dramatic as in previous tournaments, because this one came on the heels of the last T20 World Cup victory as well as on the home ground but it still creates major opportunities, especially for those with standout performances,” Indranil Blah, sports marketing strategist and founder of AMP Sports, told Mint.
Established players who have now hung their boots, though, remain key draws for advertisers. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to command the highest fees, around ₹5 crore and ₹6-7 crore per endorsement, respectively.
SKY and Bumrah are emerging as premium faces, while younger cricketers are attracting long-term and regional campaigns. Hardik Pandya’s strong performance has created opportunities, too, but his high pricing and controversial public image mean brands may approach with caution.
“The marketing calendar is largely set with the Indian Premier League around the corner, but players like Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube and Ishan Kishan may just benefit from moment marketing. Many marketers are looking at the new crop of cricketers as a ‘catch them young, see them grow’ opportunity,” said Vinit Karnik, managing director, content, sports and entertainment at WPP Media South Asia.