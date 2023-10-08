ICC World Cup 2023: magicpin to spend ₹100 crore for discounts on food orders
Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin will invest up to ₹100 crore on promotional offers during the ICC World Cup 2023.
With the start of the ICC World Cup 2023, hyperlocal e-commerce company magicpin is all set to ride the wave by unveiling its ambitious 'Super Saver Match Days' campaign. Come October 8, during the India vs Australia match, the company is poised to roll out a slew of tantalising offers on the government-supported Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).