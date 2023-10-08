Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin will invest up to ₹100 crore on promotional offers during the ICC World Cup 2023.

With the start of the ICC World Cup 2023, hyperlocal e-commerce company magicpin is all set to ride the wave by unveiling its ambitious 'Super Saver Match Days' campaign. Come October 8, during the India vs Australia match, the company is poised to roll out a slew of tantalising offers on the government-supported Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although magicpin has initially earmarked an investment of ₹50 crore for the campaign, they are prepared to double the stake, pouring up to ₹100 crore into promotions.

Also Read: Zomato-backed magicpin delivers over three lakhs order a month on ONDC For the ICC World Cup 2023 bonanza, magicpin has enlisted some of the nation's favourite food chains. Expect to see mouth-watering offers from outlets like Rebel Food brands (which boasts names such as Faasos, Oven Story and Behrouz Biryani), McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Barbeque Nation, Barista and WowMomo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are pulling out all the stops for World Cup 2023 and are truly excited about the 'Super Saver Match Days' campaign. We plan to invest worth ₹50 crore in various offers, including discounts to cricket fans on food delivery. We will scale it up to ₹100 crore depending on the demand to make this event a feast for the fans," PTI quoted magicpin CEO and Co-founder Anshoo Sharma as saying.

"Our food delivery business is witnessing 2-fold growth month-on-month. We are committed to providing an unparalleled food delivery experience and exceeding expectations every step of the way," Sharma said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Zomato jokes ‘someone brought drugs’ on social media and tags police; apologises after backlash If you love ordering online, especially when the cricketing action gets intense, magicpin's latest campaign could be your golden ticket. When you spend ₹200 or more, the e-commerce company will give you up to ₹175 off with free delivery.

The company, which forges partnerships with myriad retail outlets and restaurants to bolster its online presence, also dangles the carrot of discounts for transactions its users execute on partner outlets.

magicpin's leadership, with an impressive repertoire of 65,000 eateries and food outlets on its platform, is bullish about the campaign's prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

