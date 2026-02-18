Intercontinental Exchange arm leases Pune GCC space for ₹1.73 crore a month
Summary
Lease documents show a 15% rent escalation every three years, highlighting sustained GCC-driven demand for large office spaces.
BENGALURU: ICE MT India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of US financial services firm Intercontinental Exchange Inc., has opened a 193,053 sq. ft global capability centre (GCC) at Pune’s Magarpatta Cybercity business park.
