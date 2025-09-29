Iceland Budget Carrier Play Shuts Down, Stranding Passengers

(Bloomberg) -- Icelandic low-cost carrier Fly Play hf. ceased operations Monday because of poor ticket sales and a failed turnaround plan, stranding thousands of passengers and putting hundreds of people out of work.

The airline canceled all its flights, with immediate effect, and said travelers need to reorganize their own return journeys. About 400 jobs were cut, it said.

Play was set up in June 2021 to connect with North America and Europe using Iceland as a strategic hub. It was in the process of shifting from that model to serve leisure destinations in Europe, cutting back on the North American traffic.

“Unfortunately, it has now become clear that these changes cannot deliver results sufficient to overcome the company’s deep-rooted challenges that have built up over time,” according to Play’s statement. “In hindsight, the new business plan should have been implemented earlier.”

Operating a fleet of 10 Airbus A320 and 321neos, Play flew to about 30 destinations, mostly European cities and holiday sites, according to its website. That list includes Boston and Baltimore.

Some of the aircraft were leased out. Its most recent outlook was to reach profitability next year.

“Their new strategy since this spring will diminish the impact of this on the tourism here,” said Petur Oskarsson, chairman of the Icelandic Travel Industry Association SAF. “Where there is demand, new parties will come in and offer flights.”

Monday’s decision was motivated by performance that has long been weaker than expected as well as poor ticket sales in recent weeks and months following negative media coverage of its operations, the company said, adding some employees have voiced discontent over the strategy shift.

Trading in Play’s shares was halted Monday on Nasdaq Iceland after a 55% drop so far this year. Rival Icelandair Group hf rose as much as 32%.

“It started off very positively with cautious ambitions, a small fleet, good cash reserves and a clear network approach,” John Strickland, director of JLS Consulting Ltd., said in a LinkedIn post. “A sad ending today.”

