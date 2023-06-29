ICICI Bank approves delisting of brokerage

Mumbai: Private sector lender ICICI Bank said on Thursday that its board has approved the delisting of the equity shares of its stockbroking arm ICICI Securities. As part of the deal, shareholders of ICICI Securities will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 shares held in the broking subsidiary.

In a separate statement, ICICI Securities confirmed that its board has approved the delisting.

“Public shareholders of ICICI Securities will get access to a much larger and more diversified business with greater stability in revenue. ICICI Securities’ public shareholders would also receive a more liquid stock, which is owned by the public shareholders," the brokerage subsidiary said.

The delisting is, however, subject to the necessary approvals from the shareholders and creditors of ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities, as well as the Reserve Bank of India, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as well as the stock exchanges.

Following the delisting, ICICI Securities will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the private lender.

“Both companies will be able to leverage the strong composite proposition to offer holistic financial services to both existing and new customers," ICICI Bank said in a statement.

Once the company becomes a 100% subsidiary, the management expects the entities to better capitalise on the synergies. ICICI Securities is a low-capital business and its internal accruals are more than adequate to fund business growth, ICICI Bank said, adding that it will not be required to infuse additional capital into the broking arm.

“While there are business synergies between the bank and its subsidiary, consolidation by way of a merger is not permissible on account of regulatory restrictions on the bank from undertaking securities broking business departmentally," it added.

Established in 1995, the company was listed in 2018.

It offers institutional and retail broking services, including margin trade finance and ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) finance, distribution of financial products, advisory services and merchant banking. On 31 March, ICICI Bank had a 74.85% stake in ICICI Securities.

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities posted net profit of ₹262.7 crore in the three months to March, down 23% from a year-ago period.

On 26 June, ICICI Bank had said it plans to delist ICICI Securities. Following the announcement, shares of ICICI Securities rose as much as 15% intraday.

Mint reported that the bank had realized that it is better to make this business a wholly-owned subsidiary as most of the services are intertwined. The idea of getting it listed five years ago was perhaps to allow the firm to raise funds at a cheaper rate than unlisted entities.

Interestingly, ICICI Bank had recently announced its plans to increase stake in its general insurance business, ICICI Lombard, by up to 4% in tranches.

The bank will acquire at least a 2.5% stake before 9 September 2024. On 31 March, the bank held 48.02% in ICICI Lombard.

On Wednesday, shares of ICICI Securities ended 1.78% higher, at ₹615.95 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.