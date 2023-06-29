ICICI Bank approves delisting of brokerage

ICICI Bank approves delisting of brokerage1 min read 29 Jun 2023, 10:52 PM IST
ICICI Bank has announced plans to delist its stockbroking arm, ICICI Securities. Shareholders of ICICI Securities will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 shares held in the subsidiary. The delisting is subject to necessary approvals. ICICI Securities will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank, allowing both companies to leverage synergies and offer holistic financial services. ICICI Securities posted a net profit of INR 262.7 crore ($34.9 million) in the three months to March.
Mumbai: Private sector lender ICICI Bank said on Thursday that its board has approved the delisting of the equity shares of its stockbroking arm ICICI Securities. As part of the deal, shareholders of ICICI Securities will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 shares held in the broking subsidiary.
