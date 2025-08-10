ICICI Bank attrition: Private lender marks its lowest headcount drop in last three years. Here's why

ICICI Bank attrition: India’s second-largest private sector bank, ICICI Bank, has reported the lowest employee attrition rate among other large private sector banks in India over the last three financial years, reported the news agency PTI on Sunday, 10 August 2025. The lower attrition rate reflects employees' preference due to competitive remuneration and better working conditions.

ICICI Bank’s employee attrition rate dropped to 18% in the financial year 2024-25, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 24.5% in the previous financial year, cited the news agency from the bank’s Business Responsibility and Sustainability reporting (BRSR) report.

According to the agency report, over the last three financial years, India’s banking sector witnessed a sustained decline on a year-on-year basis. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, ICICI Bank’s attrition rate was at 30.9%, lower than its competitors.

Private banks’ attrition rate Competitors of ICICI Bank, like the largest private sector bank in India, HDFC Bank, recorded an employee attrition rate of 22.6% during the 2024-25, compared to its level of 26.9% in the previous financial year.

Other private sector banks, such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank, also recorded a drop in their attrition rates for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Axis Bank witnessed an employee attrition rate of 25.5% in the financial year 2024-25, a drop from its previous level of 28.8% in the previous financial year, the news agency cited the bank’s BRSR report.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s attrition rate also dropped to 33.3% in the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to 39.6% in the previous financial year. IndusInd Bank’s employee attrition rate also dropped to 29%, compared to 37% in the financial year 2023-24, reported the news agency.

Over the last three years, the attrition rate among the private banks has seen a downward movement between the financial year 2022-23 and the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Why did the attrition rate drop? The drop in the employee attrition rate among private banks can be attributed to factors like ‘subdued entry-level’ job market in the BFSI and fintech sector and the rise in digital services, reported the news agency, citing a senior HR executive of the ICICI Bank aware of the development.

"Now, the market appears to be stabilised, meaning banks are not heavily recruiting and the entry-level employees are not leaving banks to join fintech companies," the executive told the news agency, highlighting that most private sector banks witnessed high attrition rates due to the high level of recruiting after the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020.

Mint reported earlier that ICICI Bank's net profit rose 15.5% to ₹12,768 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to ₹11,059 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to company filings.