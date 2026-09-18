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After Fundamentum, AdvaRisk draws interest from Anicut for $20 mn round; early backers eye exit

Priyamvada CNabodita Ganguly
2 min read18 Sep 2026, 11:49 AM IST
AdvaRisk is in talks to raise $20-25 million, or about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>190-237.5 crore, from investors including Nandan Nilekani-led Fundamentum.
AdvaRisk is in talks to raise $20-25 million, or about ₹190-237.5 crore, from investors including Nandan Nilekani-led Fundamentum.(Pexel)
Summary

The round, which is expected to close in the next 15-20 days, will include both primary and secondary share sales and will see existing investors, including Sprout Venture Partners, and SEA fund exiting

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Mumbai: ICICI Bank-backed startup AdvaRisk, which has been eyeing $20 million in its latest round, is moving closer to finalizing the fundraise with Anicut Capital’s growth fund set to join Fundamentum as an investor in the company, three people familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai: ICICI Bank-backed startup AdvaRisk, which has been eyeing $20 million in its latest round, is moving closer to finalizing the fundraise with Anicut Capital’s growth fund set to join Fundamentum as an investor in the company, three people familiar with the matter said.

The funding round by the company that helps banks and financial institutions detect fraud and assess borrower risk, will include both primary and secondary share sales, and is expected to close in the next 15-20 days, the first person said on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private.

The funding round by the company that helps banks and financial institutions detect fraud and assess borrower risk, will include both primary and secondary share sales, and is expected to close in the next 15-20 days, the first person said on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private.

“NABVENTURES, the venture capital arm of NABARD, is an existing investor and may also participate in the round,” a second person said.

“Existing investors, including Sprout Venture Partners, SEA fund and a few other angel investors, may look to exit as a part of the round,” a third person said.

The latest development gives more clarity on the investor mix and secondary component of the round, as AdvaRisk looks to bring in fresh capital while providing some current shareholders an exit. The fundraising also comes as banks fight increasingly sophisticated fraud and step up efforts to track and recover stressed assets.

The companies did not respond to requests for comment until the time of publishing.

Mint reported earlier this month that AdvaRisk was in talks to raise $20-25 million, or about 190-237.5 crore, from investors including Nandan Nilekani-led Fundamentum.

Founded by Vishal Sharma and Rahul Metkar in 2016, AdvaRisk helps banks and financial institutions identify financial fraud, assess borrower risk and improve recoveries from loan defaults. Its revenue rose from 6.7 crore in FY23 to 11.8 crore in FY25, while its losses widened from 4 crore to 10.7 crore over the same period, according to Tracxn.

It builds a database of real estate and other assets linked to defaulters, allowing lenders to identify assets against which they may recover dues. The company also automates the identification of red flags in lender accounts. AdvaRisk claims to work with several major financial institutions, including ICICI Bank, SBI, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

According to data platform Tracxn, the company has so far raised $7.89 million across four equity rounds. The founders collectively hold about 44% of the company. Other shareholders include Sprout Venture Partners, ICICI Bank and Big Capital, according to Tracxn.

The company was last valued at about 231 crore in April 2023, according to Tracxn data.

The fundraising attempt comes as India’s largest banks strengthen cyber defences, hire specialized talent and expand insurance coverage amid concerns that increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence tools could enable faster and harder-to-contain cyberattacks.

On 29 May, Mint reported that bank fraud cases fell sharply to 10,114 in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), from 23,722 in FY25 and 35,800 in FY24. However, the amount involved rose to 48,021 crore in FY26, from 32,803 crore in FY25 and 11,013 crore in FY24, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s annual report released in May.

Also Read | Why HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and others are ramping up AI cyber defences
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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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Nabodita Ganguly

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAfter Fundamentum, AdvaRisk draws interest from Anicut for $20 mn round; early backers eye exit

After Fundamentum, AdvaRisk draws interest from Anicut for $20 mn round; early backers eye exit

Priyamvada CNabodita Ganguly
2 min read18 Sep 2026, 11:49 AM IST
AdvaRisk is in talks to raise $20-25 million, or about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>190-237.5 crore, from investors including Nandan Nilekani-led Fundamentum.
AdvaRisk is in talks to raise $20-25 million, or about ₹190-237.5 crore, from investors including Nandan Nilekani-led Fundamentum.(Pexel)
Summary

The round, which is expected to close in the next 15-20 days, will include both primary and secondary share sales and will see existing investors, including Sprout Venture Partners, and SEA fund exiting

Gift this article

Mumbai: ICICI Bank-backed startup AdvaRisk, which has been eyeing $20 million in its latest round, is moving closer to finalizing the fundraise with Anicut Capital’s growth fund set to join Fundamentum as an investor in the company, three people familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai: ICICI Bank-backed startup AdvaRisk, which has been eyeing $20 million in its latest round, is moving closer to finalizing the fundraise with Anicut Capital’s growth fund set to join Fundamentum as an investor in the company, three people familiar with the matter said.

The funding round by the company that helps banks and financial institutions detect fraud and assess borrower risk, will include both primary and secondary share sales, and is expected to close in the next 15-20 days, the first person said on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private.

The funding round by the company that helps banks and financial institutions detect fraud and assess borrower risk, will include both primary and secondary share sales, and is expected to close in the next 15-20 days, the first person said on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private.

“NABVENTURES, the venture capital arm of NABARD, is an existing investor and may also participate in the round,” a second person said.

“Existing investors, including Sprout Venture Partners, SEA fund and a few other angel investors, may look to exit as a part of the round,” a third person said.

The latest development gives more clarity on the investor mix and secondary component of the round, as AdvaRisk looks to bring in fresh capital while providing some current shareholders an exit. The fundraising also comes as banks fight increasingly sophisticated fraud and step up efforts to track and recover stressed assets.

The companies did not respond to requests for comment until the time of publishing.

Mint reported earlier this month that AdvaRisk was in talks to raise $20-25 million, or about 190-237.5 crore, from investors including Nandan Nilekani-led Fundamentum.

Founded by Vishal Sharma and Rahul Metkar in 2016, AdvaRisk helps banks and financial institutions identify financial fraud, assess borrower risk and improve recoveries from loan defaults. Its revenue rose from 6.7 crore in FY23 to 11.8 crore in FY25, while its losses widened from 4 crore to 10.7 crore over the same period, according to Tracxn.

It builds a database of real estate and other assets linked to defaulters, allowing lenders to identify assets against which they may recover dues. The company also automates the identification of red flags in lender accounts. AdvaRisk claims to work with several major financial institutions, including ICICI Bank, SBI, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

According to data platform Tracxn, the company has so far raised $7.89 million across four equity rounds. The founders collectively hold about 44% of the company. Other shareholders include Sprout Venture Partners, ICICI Bank and Big Capital, according to Tracxn.

The company was last valued at about 231 crore in April 2023, according to Tracxn data.

The fundraising attempt comes as India’s largest banks strengthen cyber defences, hire specialized talent and expand insurance coverage amid concerns that increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence tools could enable faster and harder-to-contain cyberattacks.

On 29 May, Mint reported that bank fraud cases fell sharply to 10,114 in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), from 23,722 in FY25 and 35,800 in FY24. However, the amount involved rose to 48,021 crore in FY26, from 32,803 crore in FY25 and 11,013 crore in FY24, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s annual report released in May.

Also Read | Why HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and others are ramping up AI cyber defences
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Nabodita Ganguly

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAfter Fundamentum, AdvaRisk draws interest from Anicut for $20 mn round; early backers eye exit
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