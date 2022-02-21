ICICI Bank buys 9.49% stake in Verve Financial Services

ICICI Bank buys 9.49% stake in Verve Financial Services1 min read . 07:03 PM IST
Private lender ICICI Bank said it has acquired 9.49% stake in Verve Financial Services Pvt Ltd. for nearly ₹20 crore, according to an exchange filing.
The lender said since the acquisition of shareholding is below 10%, regulatory approval is not required and the transaction is expected to close by March-end.
Incorporated in 2007, Verve Financial Services operates ‘Indiafilings’ platform, which provides a suite of services like incorporation, trademark, tax filings, compliance, payroll management and other business services to MSMEs, corporates and entrepreneurs.
Post investment, ICICI Bank will hold 9.49% shareholding (on a fully diluted basis) in Verve Financial Services Private Limited through acquisition of 2,29,600 equity shares, the lender said in a statement.
On Monday, ICICI Bank shares rose 0.69% to close at ₹754.05 apiece on NSE.
