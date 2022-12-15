ICICI Bank enables FASTag-based parking payment payment at Mumbai airport

NEW DELHI: ICICI Bank on Thursday said it has enabled FASTag-based payment for parking at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The facility will allow users to pay parking charges digitally and in a contactless manner, resulting in quicker movement of vehicles through the parking zone.
“The scanners installed at the parking zone reads the FASTag affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, records the entry/ exit time and deducts the parking charges automatically," the bank said in a statement.
“We are delighted to introduce FASTag based payment for parking at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. We believe this facility will improve convenience of users by saving their time and dependency on cash,“ said Sudipta Roy, Head – Credit Cards, Payment Solutions & Merchant Ecosystem, ICICI Bank.
“We were the first bank in the country to launch FASTag on the Mumbai – Vadodara corridor in 2013. Since then, we have pioneered the usage of FASTag for payments at various national and state highway toll plazas and parking at airports, malls, business hubs and at tech parks across the country. In addition, we have introduced the facility at fuel stations so that users can avail the triple benefit of using one tag for payments for fuel, toll and parking," he added
ICICI Bank is the only bank to have introduced the FASTag-based parking payment facility at Mumbai airport. Till now, tags were used majorly to pay toll across highways in the country.
