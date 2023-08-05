ICICI Bank gets RBI's nod to raise stake in ICICI Lombard. Details here2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 01:32 PM IST
RBI's approval to ICICI Bank for raising stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is subject to certain regulatory approvals
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given approval to the ICICI Bank for raising stake in one of its subsidiaries ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited. The central bank of India has granted ICICI Bank to raise stake in ICICI Lombard by up to 4 per cent in various tranches.. The private lender Indian stock market bourses about receiving the RBI's approval for raising stake in its subsidiary. However, the approval is subject to certain regulatory approvals.