ICICI Bank gets RBI's nod to raise stake in ICICI Lombard. Details here

Details of RBI approval to ICICI Bank

Informing Indian bourses about the RBI approval, ICICI Bank said, "The Bank, in its disclosure filed with the stock exchanges on May 28, 2023, had communicated that its Board of Directors had approved an increase in the shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (“Company"), in multiple tranches up to 4.0% additional shareholding, as permissible under applicable law, to ensure compliance with Section 19(2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and make the Company, a subsidiary of the Bank, subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approval(s)."