ICICI Bank iMobile glitch: Online portal raises alert, netizen says sensitive card information visible
Users of the TechnoFino platform raised alarm about a security glitch in ICICI Bank's iMobile app, enabling access to other customers' credit card details. The issue allows for the potential misuse of sensitive information for international transactions.
Users have raised alarm about a glitch in the ICICI Bank mobile banking application called Mobile Pay, claiming that they can view sensitive details of other people's credit cards on the platform.
