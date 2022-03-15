ICICI Bank launches co-branded credit cards with Emirates Skywards

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The cards award up to 2.5 Skywards Miles on every spend of ₹100, and depending on the card variant, a host of benefits including bonus Skywards Miles, complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver status, dining offers through ICICI Bank Culinary Treats Programme, among others
NWE DELHI: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Emirates Skywards, a loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, to launch a range of co-branded credit cards. Named, ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’, the cards will enable customers to earn reward points, called Skywards Miles, on travel, lifestyle and everyday spends.
The bank is the first Indian bank to partner with Emirates Skywards, to offer an exclusive range of credit cards in the country.
The co-branded credit cards, powered by Visa as the network partner, are available in three variants: ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card’, ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card’, and ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card’.
The cards award up to 2.5 Skywards Miles on every spend of ₹100, and depending on the card variant, a host of benefits including bonus Skywards Miles, complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver status, dining offers through ICICI Bank Culinary Treats Programme as well as entertainment offers through BookMyShow are offered to the customers.
Speaking on the announcement, Sudipta Roy, head-unsecured assets, ICICI Bank said, “Typically, credit cards offer similar benefits across all categories and do not cater to a specific customer type or need. This new range of credit cards is part of the select ones, which enable customers to earn in the form of the coveted Skywards Miles across all relevant spends. We believe that these cards will elevate the rewards experience of avid travellers, giving them access to unmatched luxury and comfort."
Customers can spend Skywards Miles on rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and much more.
Nejib Ben Khedher, divisional senior vice president, Emirates Skywards, said, “The ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ offers our Indian customers a fantastic opportunity to rack up Miles for future flight rewards, flight upgrades and many more privileges. India is home to our fifth-largest membership base, and we look forward to continuing offering our more than two million members unique opportunities to earn and redeem Miles on unmatched rewards."
