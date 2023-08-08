ICICI Bank launches new offers; get an iPhone 14 for EMI of ₹2,341 and more; check details2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST
As part of the Monsoon Bonanza ‘Independence Day Special’, a flat 10 per cent discount can be availed on purchases made during Flipkart Big Saving Days, a 10 per cent price reduction on products available at Croma, and ₹6,017 in savings on Yatra bookings.
ICICI Bank announced the launch of 'Monsoon Bonanza' on August 8 to provide customers with a wide range of deals and discounts across categories including laptops, flights, mobile phones, hotel bookings, among others. The private lender is offering discounts and cashback of up to 50 percent, which can be availed using the bank’s credit or debit cards and internet banking. EMI offers are also available on credit and debit cards.