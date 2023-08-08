ICICI Bank announced the launch of 'Monsoon Bonanza' on August 8 to provide customers with a wide range of deals and discounts across categories including laptops, flights, mobile phones, hotel bookings, among others. The private lender is offering discounts and cashback of up to 50 percent, which can be availed using the bank’s credit or debit cards and internet banking. EMI offers are also available on credit and debit cards.

‘’In the third edition of Monsoon Bonanza, the customers can avail exclusive offers from top brands like Flipkart, Apple, Dell, Samsung, LG, MakeMyTrip, OnePlus, Qatar Airways, Tata CliQ Luxury, Yatra, and more,'' said ICICI Bank in its statement on Tuesday.

As part of the Monsoon Bonanza ‘Independence Day Special’, a flat 10 per cent discount can be availed on purchases made during Flipkart Big Saving Days, a 10 per cent price reduction on products available at Croma, and ₹6,017 in savings on Yatra bookings. Additionally, customers can avail a 7.5 per cent discount on items from Urban Ladder, said ICICI Bank.

Laptops and mobiles

Customers can buy a MacBook Air through a monthly instalment of ₹2,934, available exclusively at select Apple reseller stores. HP laptops and desktops can be bought on cashbacks of up to ₹10,000. Dell laptops are available with discounts of up to ₹10,000.

The iPhone 14 is available at an EMI option of ₹2,341 per month available at select Apple reseller stores. Meanwhile, Monsoon Bonanza extends savings of up to ₹5,000 on OnePlus Mobiles, TV and up ₹8,500 cashback on Vivo, Xiaomi and Motorola mobiles.

Electronics

Brands such as LG, Samsung, Haier, Panasonic and more offer the chance to garner cashbacks of up to ₹26,000. The monsoon bonanza extends discounts of up to ₹10,000 on televisions from TCL and Xiaomi, said ICICI Bank.

Fashion

The bank is offering 10 percent instant discount of up to ₹1,500 at Westside retail outlets. The Centro retail outlets are also offering 10 per cent instant discount of up to ₹1,000.

Hotels and Flight

Customers can avail ₹2,000 instant discount on domestic flights through MakeMyTrip every Monday, while Qatar Airways grants up to 10 per cent discount on business class and up to 7 per cent discount on economy class bookings.

EaseMyTrip and Paytm Flights extend up to ₹2,023 discount on domestic flights and up to ₹5,000 on international flights. MakeMyTrip offers up to ₹5,000 discount on domestic and ₹20,000 discount on international stays at 3, 4 and 5 star hotels.

Online grocery, food ordering and dining

Tata Cliq offers up to ₹1,500 discount, while Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart offer savings of up to ₹250.

Food ordering, dining:

Customers can avail a 15 per cent discount on dining with Zomato and a 15 per cent discount on eazydiner.