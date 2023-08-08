ICICI Bank announced the launch of 'Monsoon Bonanza' on August 8 to provide customers with a wide range of deals and discounts across categories including laptops, flights, mobile phones, hotel bookings, among others. The private lender is offering discounts and cashback of up to 50 percent, which can be availed using the bank’s credit or debit cards and internet banking. EMI offers are also available on credit and debit cards.

