ICICI Bank on-boards 70 leading corporates on its digital platform ‘CorpConnect’

Through ‘CorpConnet’, companies can directly integrate with the Bank’s systems and embed the banking solutions such as channel financing, vendor bill/ invoice discounting, payable finance and factoring within their ERP systems. This can be done either with API integration with the Bank or with host-to-host SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) solution. The use of these cutting-edge technologies reduces integration time significantly, thereby enhancing operational and financial efficiencies of the companies significantly.