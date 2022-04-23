ICICI Bank Q2FY22: Earnings beat estimates, here are key highlights

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Provisions and contingencies in the Q4FY22 drastically dropped to ₹1,068.95 crore compared to ₹2 883.47 crore in Q4 last year. Gross NPA stood at 3.60% in Q4FY22 versus 4.96% in Q4FY21 and 4.13% in Q3FY22.
Private sector lender, ICICI Bank posted a strong quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22). The lender posted a standalone net profit of ₹7,019 crore in Q4FY22 rising by a whopping 59% year-on-year. Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹12,605 crore in Q4FY22 up by 21% from ₹10,431 in the same quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, the net interest margin stood at 4% in the quarter under review.
Analysts polled by Bloomberg have estimated a profit of ₹6,402.5 crore for the fourth quarter. While JM Financial analysts predicted PAT of ₹6,314.3 crore up 43.4% yoy and 1.9% qoq. With that, ICICI Bank's earnings beat estimates.
Here are key highlights of the financial performance.
1. Other Income:
Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, increased by 11% year-on-year to ₹4,608 crore ($ 608 million) in Q4-2022 from ₹4,137 crore ($ 546 million) in Q4-2021.
Fee income grew by 14% year-on-year to ₹4,366 crore ($ 576 million) in Q4-2022 from ₹3,815 crore ($ 503 million) in Q4-2021. Fees from retail, rural, business banking and SME customers constituted about 77% of total fees in Q4-2022.
2. Credit Growth:
The retail loan portfolio, excluding rural loans, grew by 20% year-on-year and 6% sequentially and comprised 52.8% of the total loan portfolio on March 31, 2022. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail loan portfolio, was 43.8% of the total portfolio on March 31, 2022.
The business banking portfolio grew by 43% year-on-year and 10% sequentially on March 31, 2022. The SME business, comprising borrowers with a turnover of less than ₹250 crore ($ 33 million), grew by 34% year-on-year and 11% sequentially on March 31, 2022.
Growth in the domestic wholesale banking portfolio was 10% year-on-year on March 31, 2022. The domestic advances grew by 17% year-on-year and 6% sequentially on March 31, 2022.
Total advances increased by 17% year-on-year and 6% sequentially to ₹859,020 crore ($ 113.3 billion) at March 31, 2022.
3. Deposit growth:
Total deposits increased by 14% year-on-year and 5% sequentially to ₹1,064,572 crore ($ 140.5 billion) at March 31, 2022. Average current account deposits increased by 24% year-on-year in Q4-2022.
Average savings account deposits increased by 23% year-on-year in Q4-2022.
Total term deposits increased by 9% year-on-year to ₹546,135 crore ($ 72.1 billion) at March 31, 2022.
The Bank had a network of 5,418 branches and 13,626 ATMs at March 31, 2022.
4. Asset quality:
The net non-performing assets declined by 24% year-on-year and 5% sequentially to ₹6,961 crore ($ 918 million) at March 31, 2022. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.76% at March 31, 2022 from 0.85% at December 31, 2021 and 1.14% at March 31, 2021.
The net deletions from gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sales, were ₹489 crore ($ 65 million) in Q4-2022 compared to ₹191 crore ($ 25 million) in Q3-2022.
Meanwhile, gross NPA additions were ₹4,204 crore ($ 555 million) in Q4-2022 compared to ₹4,018 crore ($ 530 million) in Q3-2022. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale increased to ₹4,693 crore ($ 619 million) in Q4-2022 from ₹4,209 crore ($ 555 million) in Q3-2022.
Gross NPAs written-off in Q4-2022 were at ₹2,644 crore ($ 349 million). The provision coverage ratio on NPAs was 79.2% at March 31, 2022.
5. Capital adequacy:
Total capital adequacy at March 31, 2022 was 19.16% and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 18.35% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 9.70% respectively.
6. Digital and payments platforms:
There have been 63 lakh activations of iMobile Payfrom non-ICICI Bank account holders as of end-March 2022. The value of transactions by non-ICICI Bank account holders in Q4-2022 was 4.9 times the value of transactions in Q3-2022.
Notably, the Bank’s supply chain platforms enable corporates to seamlessly manage their supply chain financing and payments, collection and reconciliation requirements of their dealers and vendors in a convenient and paperless manner. The value of transactions through these supply chain platforms in Q4-2022 was 2.7 times the value of transactions in Q4-2021.
Further, the value of the Bank’s merchant acquiring transactions through UPI in Q4- 2022 was 2.4 times the value of transactions in Q4-2021. The Bank is the market leader in electronic toll collections through FASTag. The Bank had a market share of about 33% by value in electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q4-2022, with a 27% year-on-year growth in collections.
Whereas the value of mobile banking transactions advanced by 30% year-on-year to ₹477,228 crore ($ 63.0 billion) in Q4-2022. Digital channels like internet, mobile banking, PoS and others accounted for over 90% of the savings account transactions in FY2022.
7. Consolidated results:
Consolidated profit after tax surged by 58% year-on-year to ₹7,719 crore ($ 1.0 billion) in Q4-2022 from ₹4,886 crore ($ 645 million) in Q4-2021.
For full year FY22, consolidated profit after tax increased by 37% year-on-year to ₹25,110 crore ($ 3.3 billion) from ₹18,384 crore ($ 2.4 billion) in FY2021.