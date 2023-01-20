ICICI Bank Q3 preview: PAT likely to rise on healthy margins, provisions may stay at low levels2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:59 PM IST
- In Q2FY23, the bank posted a net profit of ₹7,558 crore up by 37% from ₹5,511 crore in the same quarter last year. NII jumped by 26% yoy to ₹14,787 crore in Q2FY23 as against ₹11,690 crore in Q2 of FY22.
ICICI Bank is set to announce December 2022 quarterly earnings on Saturday. In Q3FY23, experts believe ICICI Bank's core profitability is likely to rise on the back of healthy margins. Also, provisions are seen to be strong, while asset quality is expected to continue improving. Investors will react to ICICI Bank's Q3 earnings next week on Monday.
