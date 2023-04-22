ICICI Bank Q4: From interest income, provisions, to asset quality, key highlights of the quarter3 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 07:23 PM IST
- For March quarter, the total standalone income for the reporting quarter was up by nearly 32% YoY at ₹36,108.88 crore.
Private sector lender ICICI Bank recorded healthy growth in its fourth quarter results for FY23. The bank posted double-digit growth in both profitability and interest income. The lender’s retail loan portfolio grew and bank saw a dip in its gross NPA.
