The total standalone income for the reporting quarter was up by nearly 32% YoY at ₹36,108.88 crore. It was at ₹27,412.32 crore in Q4FY22. Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, increased by 11.3% year-on-year to ₹ 5,127 crore in Q4FY2023 from ₹ 4,608 crore in Q4-FY022