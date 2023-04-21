ICICI Bank Q4 preview: NII growth seen healthy, PAT may post double-digit growth on higher margins2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:34 PM IST
- According to brokerages, ICICI Bank's net profit is could rise by double-digits, while the net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, is seen rising by more than 40 per cent.
Private lender ICICI Bank may see double digit gains in net profit for the March quarter of FY23 on strong growth in net interest income, higher margins, and further improvement in the asset quality.
