Overall, JM Financial expects the quarter to be strong for the banking industry as a whole and expects larger private banks to outperform. It added, "We expect the return metrics to improve driven by a) improving loan growth, b) stable NIMs, and c) moderation in credit costs. In terms of valuation, both private banks and PSU banks trade close to their LTA (8 years) multiple of 2.7x and 1.0x NTM P/BV respectively."