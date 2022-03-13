ICICI Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check latest rates here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Interest rates on bulk fixed deposits above ₹2 crore at ICICI Bank have been revised on various tenures. The highest FD rate is 4.6% given on deposits from above ₹2 crore to less than ₹5 crore on tenures between 3 years to 10 years.
A 4.50% interest rate applies on tenure from above 2 years to less than 3 years. While 4.2% rate is given on 15 months to less than 18 months tenure, whereas, 4.3% rate is implied on above 18 months to less than 2 years tenure.
4.15% rate is given on FDs made for tenures between 1 year to 15 months. Below 1 year, interest rates on FDs range from 2.5% to 3.7%.
The above-mentioned rates are similar in both general and senior citizens categories. The latest rates have come into effect from March 10, 2022.
Apart from this, ICICI Bank has also revised interest rates on FDs above the value of ₹5 crore. These rates apply to domestic customers, NRO and NRE. However, rates below deposits of ₹2 crore remain unchanged.
Notably, ICICI Bank revised its rates during the time its rival SBI increased its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits above ₹2 crore by 20-40 basis points.
