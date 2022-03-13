ICICI Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check latest rates here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Interest rates on bulk fixed deposits above ₹2 crore at ICICI Bank have been revised on various tenures. The highest FD rate is 4.6% given on deposits from above ₹2 crore to less than ₹5 crore on tenures between 3 years to 10 years.

A 4.50% interest rate applies on tenure from above 2 years to less than 3 years. While 4.2% rate is given on 15 months to less than 18 months tenure, whereas, 4.3% rate is implied on above 18 months to less than 2 years tenure.

4.15% rate is given on FDs made for tenures between 1 year to 15 months. Below 1 year, interest rates on FDs range from 2.5% to 3.7%.

The above-mentioned rates are similar in both general and senior citizens categories. The latest rates have come into effect from March 10, 2022.

Notably, ICICI Bank revised its rates during the time its rival SBI increased its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits above ₹2 crore by 20-40 basis points.