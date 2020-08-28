Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >ICICI Bank sells 6.44 mn ICICI Securities shares in open market transaction
ICICI Bank undertook the share sale to meet markets regulator Sebi's guidelines of 25% minimum public shareholding requirement.

ICICI Bank sells 6.44 mn ICICI Securities shares in open market transaction

1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • ICICI Bank sold the shares, equaling around a 2% stake in ICICI Securities Ltd, for 310 crore
  • ICICI Bank now holds a 77.22% stake in ICICI Securities as of June quarter

ICICI Bank Ltd on Friday said that it sold 6.44 million shares or 2% stake of ICICI Securities Ltd for 310 crore via open market transaction.

With this sale, ICICI Bank holds 77.22% stake as of June quarter in ICICI Securities.

This sale was to meet SEBI guidelines of 25% minimum public shareholding requirement, the lender said in a notice to BSE.

The lender have now time till March next year to bring down its stake to at least 75% to become compliant of SEBI guidelines.

At 10 am, ICICI Bank was trading 2% higher to 400 a share while ICICI Securities gained 1% to 496 a share.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper