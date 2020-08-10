ICICI Bank sets floor price for QIP at 351.36 per share

The bank has set floor price of QIP at ₹351.36 per share. The bank's board will meet on 14 August to decide QIP issue price.

"A meeting of the issuance committee of Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 to, inter alia, consider and determine the issue price for the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the Issue," the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

Recently, Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has set the floor price at ₹1,838.94 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise ₹14,000 crore.

In June quarter, ICICI Bank gained ₹3,036 crore on the treasury side on the back of a 3.96 per cent stake sale in ICICI Lombard General Insurance and 1.50 per cent stake sale in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

On Monday, ICICI Bank scrip closed at ₹364.20 on BSE, up 1.75 per cent from the previous close.

