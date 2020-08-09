ICICI Bank takes possession of Mantri Developers’ Bengaluru office

ICICI Bank has taken possession of the corporate office of Mantri Developers in Bengaluru’s Vittal Mallya Road, due to non-payment of dues. In a newspaper advertisement on Saturday, the bank has informed that it has taken possession of Mantri House, spread across 30,268 sq ft of built-up area under the the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFESI).

ICICI Bank has taken possession of the corporate office of Mantri Developers in Bengaluru’s Vittal Mallya Road, due to non-payment of dues. In a newspaper advertisement on Saturday, the bank has informed that it has taken possession of Mantri House, spread across 30,268 sq ft of built-up area under the the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFESI).

According to the notice, the bank had issued a demand notice last November to the borrower Shore Dwellings Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Mantri Dwellings Pvt Ltd) to repay around ₹53.62 crore within sixty days. Having failed to repay the amount, ICICI Bank has taken possession of the property on 4 August.

According to the notice, the bank had issued a demand notice last November to the borrower Shore Dwellings Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Mantri Dwellings Pvt Ltd) to repay around ₹53.62 crore within sixty days. Having failed to repay the amount, ICICI Bank has taken possession of the property on 4 August. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Sushil Mantri, chairman and managing director of real estate firm Mantri Developers didn’t respond to calls and text messages.

In a similar move, last month, private sector lender Yes bank Ltd took possession of Reliance Centre, the headquarter building of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) in Mumbai. under SARFESI, after the Anil Ambani group failed to repay dues worth ₹2,892 crore that it owes to the bank.

Sushil Mantri-led Mantri Developers has multiple projects in Bengaluru. However, in the past two years some of its projects ran into trouble due to delays in construction and delivery to the buyers, a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order among other things.

Earlier this year, it was reported that developers Prestige Estates Pvt Ltd and RMZ Corp have are in talks to jointly buy Mantri’s project in Bengaluru for about ₹1,500 crore.

The project had been stalled due to the NGT decision, which ordered Mantri to pay a fine of ₹117 crore for encroaching on an adjacent lake and destroying ecologically sensitive wetlands.