ICICI Bank technical error shocks borrowers with bloated interest payback mailer

MUMBAI: Imagine receiving only 1% of what your bank promised you in the compound interest relief being offered by the government. Scores of ICICI Bank borrowers were shocked when a technical error led to the lender sending mails to customers stating their accounts have been credited with amount which was way more than what the bank actually paid.

Following the government’s proposal and a central bank directive, lenders were supposed to refund borrowers the difference between compound and simple interest for the moratorium period of March-August by 5 November.

However, ICICI Bank customers were baffled that they received a fraction of what they were told they have.

For instance, a borrower who got an email saying his account was credited with ₹1,425, actually received ₹14.25.

“We have credited an amount of ₹9,565 to your card account on 05-Nov-20 in accordance with Govt. of India's grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound and simple interest for 6 months," said one such message to a borrower who got ₹95.65 instead.

A person aware of the development said that the bank sent an email soon after, apologizing for the error and also a text message conveying the same.

The bank has completed crediting all borrower accounts by the deadline of 5 November and some of the borrowers among the large pool got these emails which inadvertently said they have received 100 times more than what they did, said the person cited above.

Meanwhile, customers who paid credit card bills on time (within interest free period) and did not pay any interest on their cards also received payments under the ex-gratia scheme from ICICI Bank, two credit card customers told Mint. These payments, they said, are based on the outstanding amount as on 29 February 2020 even if it was repaid by the due date.

An email sent to ICICI Bank remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

The ex-gratia benefit has been extended for loans availed across eight categories: micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), education, housing, consumer durables, credit card dues, automobile, personal and professional and consumption. The outstanding amount cannot exceed ₹2 crore, and should not have been be a non-performing asset (NPA) as on 29 February 2020, according to the government’s guidelines.

These payments pertain to a case filed by Gajendra Sharma in the Supreme Court arguing against the payment of interest during the moratorium period. During the course of hearing, the government submitted a proposal to bear the burden of compound interest waiver during the six months, estimated at ₹6,500 crore.

However, the government had said that bearing the cost of paying interest on interest would “naturally have an impact on several other pressing commitments being faced by the nation, including meeting direct costs associated with pandemic management, addressing basic needs of the common man and mitigating the common man's problems arising out of loss of livelihood."

The pandemic has had a dampening effect on the economy and rendered millions jobless and several others with less remuneration than before. While banks have been claiming collection efficiencies reaching 90% and above, bad loans of over ₹26,000 crore have been masked by a recent Supreme Court order.

