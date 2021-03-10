MUMBAI: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it will reimburse the cost of two-dose covid-19 vaccines for its employees and their dependent family members.

The initiative, the bank said in a statement, is aimed at safeguarding the lives of its employees and their dependent family members from the covid-19 pandemic. Vaccines administered at government health facilities are free, while private facilities can charge up to Rs250 per dose.

TK Srirang, group chief human resources officer, ICICI Bank, said the lender appreciates and recognises the efforts showcased by its employees amid the pandemic.

"Team ICICI has time and again emerged with renewed strength and responded to their call of duty to serve the nation as an essential service. They have been inspiring throughout the tough times of the recent pandemic with their unbreakable spirit and passion towards service," said Srirang.

The lender joins corporates like Infosys Ltd and consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc which have said they will cover covid-19 vaccination costs for their employees in India.

Mint had reported earlier that several Indian companies, including autos-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group and consumer goods giant ITC Ltd , had been considering buying vaccines for their employees as early as in January.

